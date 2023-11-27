Cricketer Azam Khan fined for displaying Palestinian flag on his bat

Match referee took a stern action and fined Azam Khan of 50 % of his match fees

KARACHI (Web Desk) - Pakistani batsman Azam Khan was imposed fine for displaying the Palestinian flag on his bat during the ongoing National T20 tournament in Karachi.

Strict action was taken against the batsman for breaching clothing and equipment regulations (displaying unapproved logo/political messaging).

Azam Khan, the son of former captain Moin Khan, is playing for Karachi Whites in the tournament.

He was summoned by the match referee right after the match on Sunday.

The batter was earlier warned by the referee not to display the unapproved logo on his bat as it would be a breach of the ICC’s code of conduct.

Azam said that all of his bats have the same stickers.

It merits mention here that the ICC regulation for clothing and equipment states that players shall not be allowed to display the messages that carry political, religious and racial activities.

