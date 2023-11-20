Completed
Champion Australia lap up adoration from one and all

Cricket

Kangaroos become the cricket champion for the sixth time

AHMEDABAD (Web Desk) - The social media is flooded with the discussion on India’s defeat in the World Cup final against the mighty Australia. 

Kangaroos became the cricket champion for the sixth time after recording an emphatic victory against India. 

Aussies remained impressive throughout the day at the Narendra Modi cricket stadium in Ahmedabad and clinched the coveted trophy for the sixth time. 

Taking to social media, netizens, former players, politicians and fans shared mixed reactions to India’s defeat.

 

"Well done Australia you are truly a world champion", former Indian pacer Irfan Pathan said while commending the Kangaroos for an impressive comeback in the tournament after suffering back-to-back defeats earlier in the tournament.

"Dil Toot Gaya (Completely Heartbroken)," wrote former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra.

 

Veteran Indian commentator Harsha Bhogle said: "I know it didn't end the way it was meant to. They came up today against a team that played better as every team in this World Cup has someday."

"Chin up boys," former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir said.

 

"We can hold our heads high for the effort our boys gave throughout the tournament," former star Indian batsman Virender Sehwag said adding, "Many congratulations Australia on winning the World Cup. They were the best side on the day of the final."

Meanwhile, Prime Minister of Pakistan Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar also congratulated the Australian team for winning the mega event.

 

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was the chief guest in the final ceremony, praised the captain Rohit Sharma for bringing "immense pride to the nation".

"Congratulations to Australia on a magnificent World Cup victory! Theirs was a commendable performance through the tournament, culminating in a splendid triumph. Compliments to Travis Head for his remarkable game today," he added.

However, former Pakistani legend Waqar Younis took a sarcastic tone suggesting they knew all along that the Kangaroos would triumph in the final against India.

Former Pakistan captain and legend pacer Wasim Akram also congratulated the Aussies for their impressive win in the final against India.

