Champion Australia lap up adoration from one and all

Kangaroos become the cricket champion for the sixth time

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 20 Nov 2023 13:44:41 PKT

AHMEDABAD (Web Desk) - The social media is flooded with the discussion on India’s defeat in the World Cup final against the mighty Australia.

Kangaroos became the cricket champion for the sixth time after recording an emphatic victory against India.

Aussies remained impressive throughout the day at the Narendra Modi cricket stadium in Ahmedabad and clinched the coveted trophy for the sixth time.

Taking to social media, netizens, former players, politicians and fans shared mixed reactions to India’s defeat.

Well done Australia you are truly a world champion. Coming from behind beating one of the best team in the competition. #WorldCup2023 — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) November 19, 2023

"Well done Australia you are truly a world champion", former Indian pacer Irfan Pathan said while commending the Kangaroos for an impressive comeback in the tournament after suffering back-to-back defeats earlier in the tournament.

"Dil Toot Gaya (Completely Heartbroken)," wrote former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra.

Dil Toot Gaya.



But incredibly proud of our team.



Jai Hind — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) November 19, 2023

Veteran Indian commentator Harsha Bhogle said: "I know it didn't end the way it was meant to. They came up today against a team that played better as every team in this World Cup has someday."

I know it didn't end the way it was meant to. They came up today against a team that played better as every team in this World Cup has some day. But this was an outstanding, powerful performance that India, and the fans, should be mighty proud of. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) November 19, 2023

"Chin up boys," former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir said.

As I’ve said we are a champion team irrespective. So chin up boys….Many many congrats to Australia! — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) November 19, 2023

"We can hold our heads high for the effort our boys gave throughout the tournament," former star Indian batsman Virender Sehwag said adding, "Many congratulations Australia on winning the World Cup. They were the best side on the day of the final."

Many Congratulations Australia on winning the World Cup. They were the best side on the day of the finals. Travis Head was simply unbelievable,was the POTM in WTC finals,won the semis for Aus and played one of the best ever innings in a WC Final and finished the game.

Australia's… — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) November 19, 2023

Meanwhile, Prime Minister of Pakistan Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar also congratulated the Australian team for winning the mega event.

I congratulate Australia for winning the #CWC23. Phenomenal innings by Travis Head. Well played, Team India, better luck next time! — Anwaar ul Haq Kakar (@anwaar_kakar) November 19, 2023

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was the chief guest in the final ceremony, praised the captain Rohit Sharma for bringing "immense pride to the nation".

"Congratulations to Australia on a magnificent World Cup victory! Theirs was a commendable performance through the tournament, culminating in a splendid triumph. Compliments to Travis Head for his remarkable game today," he added.

Dear Team India,



Your talent and determination through the World Cup was noteworthy. You've played with great spirit and brought immense pride to the nation.



We stand with you today and always. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 19, 2023

However, former Pakistani legend Waqar Younis took a sarcastic tone suggesting they knew all along that the Kangaroos would triumph in the final against India.

Former Pakistan captain and legend pacer Wasim Akram also congratulated the Aussies for their impressive win in the final against India.