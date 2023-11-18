Babar should have been retained as captain: Miandad

Former legend says cricket in Pakistan is being ruined owing to wrong decisions

KARACHI (Web Desk) - Pakistan cricket legend Javed Miandad says it is unfortunate that those who have nothing to do with cricket are running its affairs.

A media report quotes Miandad as having said cricket in Pakistan is being ruined owing to wrong decisions.

He said people like the late Abdul Hafeez Kardar should be in the decision-making positions. The appointment of inexperienced people in the selection committee was beyond understanding, he said.

He said Babar Azam, the top cricketer of the country, had been humiliated.

A strong manager should have been appointed to back Babar, he added. He said the decision to strip Azam of captaincy was not correct.

Cricketers should be respected and allowed to perform in an apolitical atmosphere, said Miandad.