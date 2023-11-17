Match officials named for Cricket World Cup final

Richard Illingworth and Richard Kettleborough have been named as the on-field umpires

(Web Desk) - Richard Illingworth and Richard Kettleborough, both from England, have been named as the on-field umpires for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 final between India and Australia in Ahmedabad.

The English duo will take charge of the on-field duties during the all-important World Cup clash.

This will be the second outing for Kettleborough, who also stood in the final of the 2015 Cricket World Cup. His partner on that occasion was Kumar Dharmasena.

More than 93,000 spectators watched that game. However, that number will probably be trumped as a three-figure crowd is expected on Sunday as the host nation will look to replicate their win from 2011 and lift the World Cup on home soil.

For Illingworth, too, this will be a second World Cup final appearance, albeit his first as a match official. He featured in the 1992 Cricket World Cup final as a player.

Illingworth and Kettleborough were both promoted to the ICC International List on the same day in November 2009. Both acted as on-field umpires during this week’s semi-finals. Illingworth was in charge of India’s victory over New Zealand in Mumbai, while Kettleborough oversaw Australia’s thrilling win against South Africa in Kolkata.

Both umpires have had highly illustrative careers. They've both won the David Shepherd Trophy, awarded to ICC's Umpire of the Year. Kettleborough won it three times in a row, between 2013-15. Illingworth won it in 2019 and 2022.

Among other officials for the all-important final on Sunday is Joel Wilson, who will be the third umpire, fourth umpire Chris Gaffaney, and match referee Andy Pycroft. All of them were also part of officiating teams in the semi-finals.