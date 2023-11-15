PCB appoints Shaheen Afridi T20 captain, Shan Masood Test skipper

It comes after Babar Azam stepped down as captain from all formats

Updated On: Wed, 15 Nov 2023 20:35:33 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday decided to appoint pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi as captain for the T20I format.

Shan Masood has been named as Test captain while a decision regarding ODI format will be made later.

The development comes after Babar Azam stepped down as national team captain from all three formats following the exit of his side from the World Cup 2023.

Azam announced his resignation on social media after he held a long meeting with PCB Chairman Zaka Ashraf and other officials.

“I vividly remember the moment when I received the call from PCB to lead Pakistan in 2019. Over the past four years, I've experienced many highs and lows on and off the field, but I wholeheartedly and passionately aimed to maintain Pakistan's pride and resp.t in the cricket world,” he wrote on X.

“Reaching the number 1 spot in the white-ball format was a result of the collective efforts of players, coach, and management but I'd like to express my gratitude to passionate Pakistan cricket fans for their unwavering support &ring this journey.”

“Today, I am stepping down as the captain of Pakistan in all formats. It's a difficult decision but I feel it is a right time for this call. I will continue to represent Pakistan as a player in all three formats,” he said.

Babar Azam said he would support the new captain and the team with his experience and dedication. “I want to express my sincere thanks to the Pakistan Cricket Board for entrusting me with this significant responsibility,” he concluded.

