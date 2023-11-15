Virat Kohli smashes record-breaking 50th century

He has broken Sachin Tendulkar's record of 49 hundreds

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 15 Nov 2023 17:12:04 PKT

MUMBAI (Web Desk) – Various records tumbled for star Indian batsman Virat Kohli with his splendid innings against New Zealand in the knock-out match of the World Cup 2023 in Mumbai.

The right-handed batter hit a brilliant ton to complete his fifty of ODI centuries. He has surpassed Sachin Tendulkar's record for most ODI hundreds as he had smashed 49 centuries.

His century includes one six and eight fours, an inning that played a key role in boosting his side’s total in New Zealand match. He amassed 117 runs before Southee got a breakthrough when Kohli shuffled down the pitch and skied a flick, but was caught by Conway.

Kohli has also broken another record of Tendulkar for smashing most runs in single edition of World Cup.



