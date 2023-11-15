Virat Kohli breaks Sachin Tendulkar's record for most runs in single World Cup edition

MUMBAI (Web Desk) – Indian batsman Virat Kohli has created another record for scoring most runs in single edition of ODI World Cup.

The former skipper achieved the milestone while playing against New Zealand in a semi-final match of the World Cup 2023 in Mumbai.

The right-arm batsman is close in on completing another ODI century as at the time of reporting he stands at the crease with 97 runs off 102. He has made 684 runs in the world cup.

He has surpassed the record of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, who had scored 673 runs in 2003 edition of the World Cup.

Kohli has also become the third Indian batter to cross the 600-run mark in the mega cricket tournament.

