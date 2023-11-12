Unbeaten India take on Netherlands in Bengaluru

India will be keen to remain unbeaten at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup

Published On: Sun, 12 Nov 2023 03:27:54 PKT

(Web Desk) - India will be keen to remain unbeaten at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup and head into the knockout stage of the tournament full of momentum when they host the Netherlands in Bengaluru.

India have taken all before them so far at the World Cup, having rarely been troubled on their way to eight wins from eight matches.

It looks like a clash between David and Goliath with the Netherlands languishing on the bottom of the standings, but it would be unwise for the tournament hosts to underestimate the Dutch.

The talented Netherlands outfit showed they are up to the class when they upset South Africa earlier in the tournament and their victory over Bangladesh was equally impressive.

They will however need all their star players to be at their best to topple India, with the performances of Bas de Leede, Max O'Dowd, Logan van Beek and skipper Scott Edwards to be pivotal to their hopes.

The Netherlands too have their own lure, with a victory likely to move them into the top eight places on the standings and one of the qualification spots for the ICC Champions Trophy in 2025.

Squads

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Prasidh Krishna, Suryakumar Yadav.

Netherlands squad: Scott Edwards (c), Max O'Dowd, Bas de Leede, Vikram Singh, Teja Nidamanuru, Paul van Meekeren, Colin Ackermann, Roelof van der Merwe, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Noah Croes, Wesley Barresi, Saqib Zulfiqar, Shariz Ahmad, Sybrand Engelbrecht.

Key players

India - Virat Kohli

A half-century against the Netherlands will see Kohli catapult past South Africa's Quinton de Kock and New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra and become the leading run-scorer at the tournament, but it is triple figures that the former India captain will be stiving most for.

If Kohli can score his third century of the ongoing Cricket World Cup it will be the 50th ODI ton of his career and take him past Sachin Tendulkar for the most centuries in the history of the format.

Netherlands - Bas de Leede

The star of the Netherlands line-up has shown glimpses of his best at the World Cup thus far and will be hoping he can put it all together on the big stage when the Dutch take on the tournament hosts.

While de Leede has been the Netherlands' most effective bowler at the tournament with 14 wickets thus far, the all-rounder has been down on his usual output with just 127 runs with the bat from eight knocks.

If de Leede can contribute a big score then there is every chance the Netherlands can take it up to their more fancied opponents.