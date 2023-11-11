Semi-finalists confirmed for knockout stage of Cricket World Cup

Cricket Cricket Semi-finalists confirmed for knockout stage of Cricket World Cup

First semi-final will be played between India and New Zealand on Nov 15

Follow on Published On: Sat, 11 Nov 2023 19:56:21 PKT

(Web Desk) - The four semi-finalists have been confirmed for the knockout stage of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023.

Hosts India will finish top of the standings during the group stage of the event regardless of the result in their final match against the Netherlands on Sunday, with Rohit Sharmá's side already locked in to tackle New Zealand in a knockout semi-final on Wednesday, 15 November.

That match will commence at 2 pm IST at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, the same venue where India registered a commanding 302-run victory over Sri Lanka earlier in the tournament.

The second semi-final will be held the following day, with South Africa and Australia to battle for a place in the final on Thursday, 16 November at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

That match will also commence at 2 pm IST, with the winner to progress through to the final against either India or New Zealand.

The World Cup final will be held at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, 19 November, where more than 100,000 fans are expected to attend for the climax of the 13th edition of the tournament.

2023 World Cup knockout stage:

Semi-final 1: India v New Zealand, Wednesday November 15, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Semi-final 2: South Africa v Australia, Thursday November 16, Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Final: Sunday November 19, Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad