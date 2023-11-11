Rachin Ravindra encounters traditional welcome at grandparents home

Cricket Cricket Rachin Ravindra encounters traditional welcome at grandparents home

Viral video shows his grandmother doing some 'Nazar Utarna' act

Follow on Updated On: Sat, 11 Nov 2023 18:15:56 PKT

(Web Desk) – New Zealand young sensation Rachin Ravindra paid a visit to his Indian grandparents in Begnaluru where he received a traditional welcome.

Video of lovable encounter between the grandparents and the left-arm batsman of Kiwis has went viral on social media.

The video shows his grandmother doing some “Nazar Utarna” – an act usually done by elderly members of the family in India to keep their kids safe from evil powers.

Ravindra can be seen sitting on a sofa with observing his grandmother’s religious activities with keen interest.

The batsman has capped off a sensational maiden ICC Men's Cricket World Cup in India by claiming the ICC Men's Player of the Month award for October 2023.

Ravindra edged out India pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah and South Africa opener Quinton de Kock for the prized award on the back of his sizzling start to the ongoing Cricket World Cup.

Read more: Rachin Ravindra - Rahul and Sachin rolled into one

