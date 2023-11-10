Rachin Ravindra - Rahul and Sachin rolled into one

Updated On: Fri, 10 Nov 2023 19:14:28 PKT

By Anees-ur-Rehman



Rachin Ravindra, the recent find of New Zealand, has already taken the cricket world by storm. His elegant style, composure and shot selection have sent a clear message to the bowlers around the world – don’t take Ravindra easy.

Born to Indian parents in Wellington in 1999, Rachin Ravindra is a stylish left-handed batsman who can bowl left-arm spin as well. He made his debut against Bangladesh in T20I series in 2021.

Thanks to his all-round performance, he also earned Test call-up against India in 2021. He is known as an attacking top order batsman.

Rahul + Sachin makes Rachin

Interestingly, Rachin's father, Ravi Krishnamurthy, is a big fan of Indian greats Rahul Dravid and Sachin Tendulkar. Therefore, he named his son Rachin (by taking 'Ra' from Rahul Dravid and 'chin' from Sachin Tendulkar).

Making huge strides in international cricket in a short span of time, the 23-year-old batting sensation has rewritten history books in his debut world cup.

Three centuries in world cup

The New Zealand star came to the limelight when he lit up the opening game of the world cup with his blistering century against England, guiding his team to victory against the defending champions. He scored unbeaten 123 runs.

The stylish left-handed batter smashed another brilliant century, this time against arch-rivals Australia. His 89-ball 116 gave New Zealand a real chance of chasing down the highest-ever target in the world cup history, but Aussies held their nerves and managed to defend their total of 388 runs.

The Kiwis opener made history by becoming the player with the most word cup hundreds before turning 25, beating legendary Sachin Tendulkar’s record. He achieved this feat after smashing third century of the mega event against Pakistan. He scored 108 runs against the Green Shirts.

Ravindra has also become the record holder for the most centuries in a single world cup by a New Zealand batter. Earlier, six Kiwis players have scored two centuries each in world cup.

Top scorer of world cup



Ravindra topped the run-scorers’ chart for this world cup. His 42-run innings against Sri Lanka in Bengaluru took his tally to 565 runs in nine innings, surpassing Quinton de Kock (550) and Virat Kohli (543).

Most runs on debut world cup

The 23-year-old added another feather to his cap as he scored the most runs ever by a debutant in the world cup history. He went past 532 runs set by England’s Jonny Bairstow during the 2019 World Cup.

He also became the highest run scorer in a single edition of the world cup under the age of 25.

Ravindra is having a tournament to remember and has become strong contender for the man of the tournament or emerging player of the world cup.

‘Kane Williamson is my idol’

"It's a pretty surreal feeling. Grateful for the support, especially playing in Bangalore. Crowd chanting my name is something I will never take for granted. Dreamt of it as a child. Very happy to be here, lucky enough it worked out. Six to 12 months ago, I was not even in the frame. Good to get the job done and get into the playoffs,” said the Kiwis opener after defeating Sri Lanka on Nov 9.

He further said, “Nice wickets to bat on. If you play positive cricket, you get rewarded. The guys have adapted well. You talk to Kane, Devon, who are legends. I have idolised Kane. I have idolised a lot like Virat Kohli, Steven Smith, Joe Root. But Kane... his leadership, on and off the field, just keeps it calm. When you are young, you take the game on, lucky to have come off."

