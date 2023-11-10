Completed
CWC 2023
42nd Match
42nd Match
South Africa won by 5 wickets
Full Scorecard
Live

War in Gaza
War in Gaza

Israel committing crimes against humanity as Gaza death toll crosses 11,000

In-focus

ICC suspends Sri Lanka's membership over government interference

ICC suspends Sri Lanka's membership over government interference

Cricket

The conditions of the suspension will be decided by the ICC Board in due course

Follow on
Follow us on Google News

(Reuters) - The International Cricket Council (ICC) has suspended Sri Lanka Cricket's (SLC) membership with immediate effect for government interference, the sport's governing body said on Friday.

Sri Lanka's ministry of sport dismissed SLC's board and replaced it with an interim committee following the country's poor performance at this year's World Cup but the sacking was stayed by Sri Lanka's Court of Appeal.

"The ICC Board met today and determined that Sri Lanka Cricket is in serious breach of its obligations as a Member," it said in a statement.

"In particular, the requirement to manage its affairs autonomously and ensure that there is no government interference in the governance, regulation and/or administration of cricket in Sri Lanka.

"The conditions of the suspension will be decided by the ICC Board in due course."

Sri Lanka won only two of their nine games at the World Cup and sit ninth in the 10-team standings.

 

Related Topics
Cricket



Advertisement

Related News