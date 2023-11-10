Rachin Ravindra named ICC Player of the Month

He edged out India's Jasprit Bumrah and South Africa's Quinton de Kock for the award

(Web Desk) – New Zealand young gun Rachin Ravindra has capped off a sensational maiden ICC Men's Cricket World Cup in India by claiming the ICC Men's Player of the Month award for October 2023.

Ravindra edged out India pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah and South Africa opener Quinton de Kock for the prized award on the back of his sizzling start to the ongoing Cricket World Cup.

The 23-year-old Ravindra hit an unbeaten 123 against England in the tournament opener and then added another century later in the month when registering an equally impressive knock of 116 against Australia.

In total Ravindra amassed 406 runs at an average of 81.20 through New Zealand's first six games at the World Cup to help put the Kiwis on the brink of a semi-final berth at the tournament.

"I'm very grateful to win this award," Ravindra said from India.

"It's been a special month personally and for the team. Being able to play a World Cup in India has been incredibly special."

While Ravindra remains among the leaders for most runs scored at the World Cup, the young left-hander heaped praise on his teammates for allowing him to flourish at the top of New Zealand's batting order.

"Being backed by the team helps a lot, being able to go out there with a lot of freedom, and play your natural game," Ravindra added.

"The lucky thing is the wickets have been really nice to bat on, suits my game in terms of being positive and taking the game on."

