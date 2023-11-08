Majestic Maxwell makes Mumbai match memorable

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 08 Nov 2023 21:07:11 PKT

By Anees-ur-Rehman

Glenn Maxwell’s miraculous innings helped Australia snatch victory from the jaws of defeat against Afghanistan at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium on Nov 7.

The right-arm batsman scored a record-breaking double century to guide his side to the semi-final of the world cup. The unbeaten 201-run innings included 10 sixes and 21 fours.

Australian captain Pat Cummins joined the hard-hitter batsman at the crease when the former world champions were in a spot of bother at 91/7 in pursuit of 292. Both the Aussie players put on a 202-run record partnership and guided their team to victory against the spirited Afghan side. Cummins scored only 12 runs off 68 balls.

Maxwell’s marvellous innings not only showcased his unparalleled power-hitting but also his intelligence in shot selection and his ability to take control of the game. He nearly retired hurt during his incredible innings because of cramping in both legs and his back.

The star all-rounder has been a consistent performer for Australia in this world cup as he already scored fastest century of the world cup history against the Netherlands. His ability to shift gears and play crucial cameos is a key to Australia’s success.

Maxwell smashed multiple records in one of the greatest innings of all time. Cricket enthusiasts will remember his performance as one of the most memorable moments in the history of the game.

First non-opener to smash double hundred in ODI

Maxwell became the first non-opener in the history of the ODIs to slam a double hundred.

There have now been 11 ODI double hundreds but before Maxwell’s outstanding knock each of them had been compiled by an opener. He came at No 6 to achieve this feat.

Highest individual score in run-chase

Maxwell’s 201 is the highest by any batter in the second innings of an ODI. The previous highest score in a run chase came from Pakistan’s Fakhar Zaman who smashed 193 runs against South Africa in Johannesburg in 2021.

Highest individual score for Australia

He became the first Australian batsman to smash an ODI double hundred. The previous best was Shane Watson who scored 185 not out against Bangladesh in 2011.

Second-fastest double hundred in ODI

Maxwell hit the fastest double hundred in world cup match, and the second-fastest in all-time history of ODIs.

India’s Ishan Kishan held the record of fastest ODI double century off 126 balls, while Maxwell took just two more balls than the Indian batter.

Third double hundred in world cups

Maxwell’s stunning knock is only the third double century in world cup history. The other two batsmen include Martin Guptill (237 not out) against West Indies and Chris Gayle (215) against Zimbabwe in 2015.

Highest partnership for seventh wicket in ODI

The Maxwell-Cummins partnership of 202-run is now the highest for the seventh wicket or lower in a ODI.

The previous record was set by England pair Jos Buttler and Adil Rashid for a 177-run stand for the seventh wicket against New Zealand in 2015.

Highest successful run chase for Australia in world cups

Australia chased down target of 292 runs against Afghanistan is now the highest successful chase in world cups.

Australia’s previous best was 287 against New Zealand in the quarter-final of 1996 world cup.

Most hundreds when batting at No 5 or lower

Maxwell now has three hundreds at world cups while coming in to bat at No 5 or lower. No other batsman has more than one century from batting at No 5 or below.

