Virat Kohli spotted travelling in economy class

Indian batter spotted travelling in economy class while flying to Bengaluru

Follow on Published On: Wed, 08 Nov 2023 14:05:37 PKT

BENGALURU (Web Desk) - Talismanic Indian batter Virat Kohli was spotted travelling in economy class while flying to Bengaluru.

In a video, which has now gone viral on social media, Kohli can be seen boarding a flight. The star cricketer opted for an aisle seat and was seen interacting with a woman, sitting next to him on the flight.

The cricketer was seen donning a face mask, glasses, and a baseball cap, probably in an attempt to hide his identity.

He boarded the flight and quickly occupied the premium economy seat while co-passengers rushed to record the superstar in their midst.

Bengaluru holds a special place for Kohli. He has represented the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in all 16 seasons of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Media reports Kohli’s wife Anushka Sharma was also recently spotted at the Bengaluru airport. Anushka may very well be present at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru to cheer for his husband.

