Former Sri Lankan spinner Sachithra Senanayake arrested over match-fixing allegations

The court has also imposed a three-month fly ban on him

06 September,2023 09:25 pm

COLOMBO – The Sports Corruption Investigation Unit of Sri Lanka on Wednesday arrested former cricketer Sachithra Senanayake over match-fixing allegations.

The former spinner was arrested after the former player surrendered this morning. He is facing charges of attempting to fix the matches of the 2020 edition of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) where he had allegedly lured two players to fix games.

He has played a solitary Test, 49 ODIs, and 24 T20 internationals between 2012 and 2016.

Three weeks ago, the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court imposed a travel ban on the player for the period of three months.

