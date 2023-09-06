In-focus

Asia Cup: Pakistan-Bangladesh Super Four round face-off today

Asia Cup: Pakistan-Bangladesh Super Four round face-off today

Cricket

The match will start at 2:30 PM

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Super four stage of Asia Cup 2023 will start from today (Wednesday) and Pakistan and Bangladesh will face each other at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

The match will start at 2:30 PM and Pakistan has announced the playing eleven for this match. A change has been made in the national team and Faheem Ashraf has been included by replacing Mohammad Nawaz.

Pakistan defeated Nepal in the Group A match while the India match ended in no result due to rain. After the match was called off, both teams were rewarded with one point each, taking Pakistan to Super 4 round.

The national team will be led by Babar Azam, Shadab Khan, vice-captain and other players include Fakhar Zaman, Imamul Haq, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Muhammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf.

 

Related Topics
Asia Cup
Asia Cup
Cricket
Sports



Advertisement

Related News