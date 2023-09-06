Asia Cup: Pakistan-Bangladesh Super Four round face-off today

The match will start at 2:30 PM

06 September,2023 10:29 am

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Super four stage of Asia Cup 2023 will start from today (Wednesday) and Pakistan and Bangladesh will face each other at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

The match will start at 2:30 PM and Pakistan has announced the playing eleven for this match. A change has been made in the national team and Faheem Ashraf has been included by replacing Mohammad Nawaz.

Pakistan defeated Nepal in the Group A match while the India match ended in no result due to rain. After the match was called off, both teams were rewarded with one point each, taking Pakistan to Super 4 round.

The national team will be led by Babar Azam, Shadab Khan, vice-captain and other players include Fakhar Zaman, Imamul Haq, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Muhammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf.