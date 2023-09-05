PCB hosts dinner in honor of international cricket teams

Cricket Cricket PCB hosts dinner in honor of international cricket teams

The event was organized at the Governor's House, Lahore

05 September,2023 09:04 am

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday hosted a grand gala dinner in the honor of teams including Pakistan, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Sri Lanka.

The event was organised at the Governor's House, Lahore which was attended by players and officials from Pakistan, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Sri Lanka. Besides BCCI President Roger Binny and Vice President Rajeev Shukla also attended the function.

A display of camaraderie and respect



Highlights of the PCB grand gala dinner hosted in honour of the Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan teams and the BCCI delegation at Governor's House in Lahore.#AsiaCup2023 pic.twitter.com/GbySK3N0d8 — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 4, 2023

Speaking on the occasion, the President of the Indian Cricket Board, Binny praised Pakistan's hospitality, saying Pakistanis love cricket and Pakistan-India matches are bigger than the Ashes series as well.

Rajeev Shukla said that their visit to Pakistan is only for cricket purpose, which has nothing to do with the politics.

Two Indian officials will also watch the match between Afghanistan and Sri Lanka today (Tuesday).

