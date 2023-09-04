Nepal loses one wicket against India

Cricket Cricket Nepal loses one wicket against India

India won the toss and decided to field

04 September,2023 03:38 pm

PALLEKELE, SRI LANKA ((Web Desk) - The Asia Cup fifth match between India and Nepal is on at the Pallekele, Sri Lanka.

Nepal has lost a wicket for 67 in 12 overs.

Rohit Sharma, the India captain, won the toss and decided to bowl against Nepal.

It's the first international game between the two teams in Pallekele.

The weather condition at the Pallekele creating plethora of problems for the organizers to organize remaining matches. The Pakistan Cricket Board Management Committee chairman Zaka Ashraf had phoned the BCCI secretary Jay Shah suggesting that remaining matches of the tournament be shifted to Pakistan.

The BCCI secretary did not respond the request so far.

India: 1 Rohit Sharma (capt), 2 Shubman Gill, 3 Virat Kohli, 4 Shreyas Iyer, 5 Ishan Kishan (wk), 6 Hardik Pandya, 7 Ravindra Jadeja, 8 Shardul Thakur, 9 Kuldeep Yadav, 10 Mohammed Shami, 11 Mohammed Siraj

Nepal: 1 Kushal Bhurtel, 2 Aasif Sheikh (wk), 3 Rohit Paudel (capt), 4 Bhim Sharki, 5 Sompal Kami, 6 Dipendra Singh Airee, 7 Gulsan Jha, 8 Kushal Malla, 9 Karan KC, 10 Sandeep Lamichhane, 11 Lalit Rajbanshi



More to follow..