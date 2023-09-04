Rains in Sri Lanka: Zaka Ashraf proposes Asia Cup matches in Pakistan

Ashraf has contacted Asian Cricket Council Chairman and BCCI Secretary Jay Shah by telephone

04 September,2023 11:51 am

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Following heavy rains in Sri Lanka, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Management Committee Chairman Zaka Ashraf suggested to shift remaining matches of Asia Cup to Pakistan.

Ashraf has contacted Asian Cricket Council Chairman and BCCI Secretary Jay Shah by telephone and talked about the Pak-Ind match which was washed out due to rain in Sri Lanka.

Zaka Ashraf said more rains are expected in Sri Lanka so a big tournament should not be affected due to rain.

He suggested to hold the remaining matches of Asia Cup in Pakistan. Ashraf asked Shah to consider shifting matches to Pakistan sensing the bad weather conditions in Sri Lanka. He said Pakistan and India matches could be played in Dubai.

Secretary BCCI said that we would consider the situation.

