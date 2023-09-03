Pakistan women beat South Africa by seven wickets to win T20I series

03 September,2023 11:32 pm

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Pakistan women cricket team secured a decisive victory over South Africa in a three-match T20I series, winning by 7 wickets in the second match in Karachi.

Pakistan achieved a significant breakthrough by taking a 2-0 lead in the series.

Captain Sidra Ameen led the way for Pakistan with a brilliant innings, guiding her team to chase down a target of 151 runs in the final over, despite losing three wickets. Ameen's exceptional knock of 61 runs played a pivotal role in Pakistan's successful run chase.

1️⃣5️⃣0️⃣+ target chased in two successive matches!



Pakistan clinch their second T20I series win over South Africa in thumping style #PAKWvSAW | #BackOurGirls pic.twitter.com/baY1ogWF8G — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 3, 2023

The second match of the T20 series, held at Karachi National Stadium, saw Pakistan winning the toss and electing to field first against South Africa. South Africa's women's team, in response to Pakistan's invitation to bat, posted a total of 150 runs for the loss of 3 wickets in the stipulated 20 overs.

South Africa's batters, Tazmin Brits with 46 runs and captain Wolvaardt with 41 runs, made notable contributions with the bat. On the bowling front for Pakistan, Sadiya Iqbal and Nashra Sandhu each claimed a wicket.

This victory marks a significant achievement for Pakistan's women's cricket team, as they now hold an unassailable 2-0 lead in the T20 series against South Africa, showcasing their exceptional skills and teamwork on the field.

