BCCI president, vice-president due in Pakistan Monday

Cricket Cricket BCCI president, vice-president due in Pakistan Monday

BCCI president, vice-president due in Pakistan Monday

03 September,2023 10:41 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Roger Binny, the president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), will undertake a visit to Pakistan via the Wagah Border on Sept 04 (Monday).

According to reliable sources, Binny, who will be accompanied by BCCI Vice-President Rajiv Shukla, will reach Lahore around 2:00pm.

Per their schedule, the visiting dignitaries will watch the Sri Lanka-Afghanistan fixture on September 5.

Both Binny and Shukla are travelling to Pakistan for the Asia Cup as a board representative at an official dinner hosted by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in Lahore to commemorate their hosting of the tournament, along with Sri Lanka, added the sources.

A special ceremony is being organised at the Governor’s House in the honour of the teams participating in the Asia Cup.

PCB Chairman Zaka Ashraf had extended an official invitation to the top brass of the BCCI on August 15.

