Indian media feels the heat as Afridi set to steam in

India and Pakistan will enthrall audience at Palikele on Sept 2

01 September,2023 03:32 pm

SRI LANKA (Web Desk) – Cricket lovers are waiting for the much-awaited face-off between Pakistan and India scheduled to be held tomorrow (Saturday) at Palikele Stadium in Sri Lanka but it seems a section of the Indian media appears to pressure the Pakistan side through propaganda.



Just take the example of news reports against Shaheen Shah Afridi, a star bowler of Pakistan, who knows how to outshine the rival players.

Everybody knows that Afridi is famous for taking wickets in the first over and hopefully he will do the same in the upcoming high-powered clash with India. However, the Indian media seems to have started propaganda against the fast bowler.

Pakistan and Sri Lanka are co-hosting the 16th edition of the Asia Cup and both India and Pakistan will enthrall audience at Palikele on Sept 2.

Without knowing the facts, the Indian media started questioning the fitness of Afridi, a simple tactic to pressure the rival team because the latter is considered a backbone of the Pakistan cricket team.

The Indian media is producing the reports that Afridi is suffering from fitness problems and he was not fit during the match against Nepal.

The reports said the medical staff treated Afridi on the boundary line during a match with Nepal. They further suggested that Muhammad Waseem Jr would be the substitute bowler due to Afridi's possible exit from the India-Pakistan match.

On the contrary, the Pakistan team management says Afridi bowled five overs against Nepal actively and had no complaint of fitness. The player (Afridi) is completely fit and faces no problem at all.

The management said Afridi had left the venue only to change his shirt due to the weather and subsequently he came back in the match.

In the match against Nepal, Shaheen Afridi could bowl only five overs as the entire team of Nepal was dismissed in 23.4 overs.



