Asia Cup: Bangladesh, Sri Lanka teams to reach Pakistan today

Cricket Cricket Asia Cup: Bangladesh, Sri Lanka teams to reach Pakistan today

Both teams will reach Lahore by chartered flight from Colombo

01 September,2023 11:03 am

LAHORE (Web Desk) – The cricket teams of Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will reach Pakistan today (Friday) to play the Asia Cup match.

Both teams will reach Lahore by chartered flight from Colombo. Sri Lanka and Bangladesh played their first match of Asia Cup Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Thursday and Charith Asalanka, Sadeera Samarawickrama’s fifties helped Sri Lanka to secure a resounding win in second game of the Asia Cup 2023.

A match between Afghanistan and Bangladesh scheduled to be held on Sept 3 at Gaddafi Stadium.

In this regard, the Afghanistan cricket team will take part in the training session today (Friday).

