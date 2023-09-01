Pakistan and South Africa to start Women T20 series today

01 September,2023 08:54 am

KARACHI (Dunya News) - The T20 series between Pakistan and South Africa women's cricket teams will start today (Friday) in Karachi.

The trophy was unveiled for the series on the beach of Karachi where both captains had a photo session with the trophy.

The first T20 match of the 3-match series between Pakistan and South Africa will be played today at 7:30 PM at the National Stadium in Karachi.

