Cricket Cricket New Zealand call up uncapped duo for South Africa tour

Two separate squads were named for the ODIs and T20Is starting September 24

01 September,2023 07:53 am

(Web Desk) -The White Ferns have called up batter Kate Anderson and all-rounder Bella Armstrong for the upcoming tour of South Africa this month.

While Anderson is named in both the ODI and T20I squads, Armstrong was picked for the T20I leg alone. Anderson was in line to play the series against Sri Lanka after a stellar domestic season saw her being named NZC’s Women’s Domestic Player of The Year, but a finger injury ruled her out of the series.

Armstrong's exploits in the Super Smash as a power hitter and strong fielder saw her earn a maiden call-up to the T20I squad.

Jess Kerr, who missed the Sri Lanka series is back from injury while Hayley Jensen misses out as she continues rehabilitation from a knee surgery in May.

"It’s a real bonus to have Jess back in the squad after injury ruled her out of the Sri Lanka tour," White Ferns coach Ben Sawyer said.

“She’s got a world-class bowling skill set and is especially effective with her in-swinger, which is proving more and more difficult in the women’s game. Jess bookends the innings, especially in a T20 match, as she swings it up front and then bowls an amazing leg cutter at the death.”

New Zealand squad: Sophie Devine (c), Kate Anderson, Bella Armstrong* (T20I only), Suzie Bates, Bernadine Bezuidenhout, Eden Carson, Izzy Gaze (ODI only), Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Fran Jonas, Melie Kerr, Molly Penfold, Georgia Plimmer, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu.

