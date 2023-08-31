Rain likely to disrupt Pakistan-India Asia Cup clash

Cricket Cricket Rain likely to disrupt Pakistan-India Asia Cup clash

The Met Office has predicted 70pc rain at 2:30pm the time when the toss will be held

31 August,2023 05:44 pm

(Web Desk) – Arch-rivals Pakistan and India are all set to clash in Asia Cup 2023 match at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy on Saturday (September 2).

The match will start at 2:30pm Pakistan time and 3:00pm Sri Lanka time. Excitement is at peak for the high-voltage clash, but the weather update for the game day has disappointed the cricket fans.

Read also: Pakistan thrash Nepal by 238 runs in Asia Cup's opening match

The Sri Lankan Met Office has predicted rain on Sept 2, starting at 8:30am and likely to continue for next day. It has predicted 70 percent rain at 2:30pm in Kandy, adding that there are 60% rain at 5:30pm while the chance for precipitation is likely to drop to 40% on Saturday, with a thick cloud cover throughout the game day.

Babar Azam’s side has reached Sri Lanka and it would start training session on Friday ahead of the game against India.



