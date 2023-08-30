Nepali player goes crazy for Multani Sohan Halwa
Cricket
Pakistani all-rounder Faheem Ashraf presented Multani Sohan Halwa to Nepali player Pratis
MULTAN (Dunya News) - Nepali players turned up crazy for famous Multani Sohan Halwa and the Pakistan Cricket Board shared their video on social media.
Pakistani all-rounder Faheem Ashraf presented Multani Sohan Halwa to Nepal player Pratis and informed him that it’s a special dessert of Multan where Pakistan and Nepal teams will play first ODI of Asia Cup.
Enjoying the Multani gift, the Nepali player expressed his happiness saying that the dessert is really delicious with a special taste.
A sweet treat for our guests from Nepal @iFaheemAshraf introduces Pratis GC to Multan's famous