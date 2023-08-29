Pakistan announce playing XI for Asia Cup 2023 opener

Pakistan have picked Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf for fast bowling

29 August,2023 10:02 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan on Tuesday revealed their playing XI for the opening match of Asia Cup 2023 against Nepal in Multan on Wednesday.

The playing X1 include three frontline quicks and three spin-bowling all-rounders. The selections provides maximum bowling options to the green shirts. The team has made few changes in the playing XI that played Afghanistan in the final ODI in Colombo.

Iftikhar Ahmed slots into the middle-order while Saud Shakeel makes way. Pakistan have picked Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf while they have dropped Mohammad Wasim.

Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz and Salman Agha have made a lethal combination of spinners.

The batting line-up has a familiar look with Iftikhar coming back into the middle-order after missing the final ODI against Afghanistan.

Pakistan XI: Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Imam ul Haq, Mohammad Rizwan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Agha, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf.