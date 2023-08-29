Pakistan and Nepal to kickstart Asia Cup 2023 tomorrow

29 August,2023 02:21 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Cricket teams of Pakistan and Nepal will play the opening match of 16th edition of the Asia Cup cricket tournament tomorrow (Wednesday).

The high-voltage clash between Pakistan and India will be on Sep 2 in Kandy.

The event will be played in Pakistan and Sri Lanka from Aug 30 (Wednesday) to Sep 17.

As many as 6 teams taking part in the event have been divided into two groups.

Pakistan, India and Nepal are part of group A and defending champion Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan are part of group.

The top two teams of both groups will qualify for top four and the final between these teams will be held on Sep 17 in Colombo.

Pakistan and India are expected to clash in the top four on Sep 10.

Last year, India defeated Pakistan in the group stage, while the Shaheens outshined the Indian warriors in the top four stage gameplay.

Sri Lanka won the title of Asia Cup 2022 after defeating Pakistan by 23 runs.

Pakistan had won Asia Cup tittle twice and remained runner-up for three times.



