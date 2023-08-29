KL Rahul misses first two games in Asia Cup

29 August,2023

(Web Desk) – KL Rahul is set to miss the first two Group stage games of the Asia Cup 2023, including a long-awaited match against Pakistan on Sep 2, as he continues his recovery from injury.

Rahul Dravid gave an update on India's star batter ahead of their departure to Sri Lanka for the 2023 Asia Cup.

Rahul will stay back in Bangalore with the National Cricket Academy (NCA) and will be assessed again on 4 September ahead of the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup.

"He's had a really good week with us," head coach Rahul Dravid said. "Really done well, done a lot of things. He's progressing really well on the route that we want to take.

"But he will be unavailable for the first part [of the Asia Cup], for the Kandy leg of the trip. The NCA will be looking after him for the next few days while we are travelling.

"We will reassess on 4 September and take it from there. But the signs are looking good and he's progressing really well. He will be unavailable for the first two games."

