Pakistan will give India run for their Asia Cup trophy, says Wasim Akram

Says Pakistan now have a habit of winning

28 August,2023 06:40 pm

(Web Desk) – Pakistan bowling legend Wasim Akram said on Monday it would not be easy for the Team India to compete with the green shirts who now have a “habit of winning”.

The warning for Rohit Sharma’s side comes as the Asia Cup 2023 is all set to begin on Aug 30 while two titans – India and Pakistan – will clash on Sept 2 in the much-awaited match.

Speaking to media in Dubai, Akram, who is also known as Sultan of swing, said the Asia Cup was a long tournament as no team could qualify for semi-final by playing only one match.

This year, the tournament will be held in 50-over format after being organised in T20 version last year, a move that was welcomed by the former Pakistan skipper.

He said every team would have to take the tournament game by game, adding that they had to win the matches to get on top.

Akram said teams would require a different mindset and fitness this year as it's now 50-over game, not T20. He said the regional event would also be a test for the bowlers of the subcontinent as they had to deliver 10 overs, instead of four in T20 format. “Nowadays, all bowlers deliver four overs in a game,” he said.

Sharing his views on strategies implemented by the Pakistan team in the recent games, the bowling great said the Pakistan team and management were executing new methods. He said Pakistan had announced their squad for the Asia Cup and “it won’t be easy for any team including Indian to complete with it”.

As for favourites, he said India and Pakistan were two important teams but “we cannot ignore others as last time we had predicted an India versus Pakistan final but Sri Lanka lifted the trophy”.

He said all three teams were dangerous as they were competing in the tournament.

Akram also shared his two cents on performance of Pakistan skipper Babar Azam, saying” “He [Babar] is on the right track”. He said Azam was learning captaincy skills and delivering.

He also praised unity within the team, saying it is a “good sign”.



