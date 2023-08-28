Star and flag shine forth in Pakistan team's jersey for World Cup

PCB Management Committee chairman Zaka Ashraf led the unveiling ceremony

28 August,2023 03:42 pm

LAHORE (Web Desk) - The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday unveiled the Star Nation Jersey at a ceremony held at Gaddafi Stadium.

PCB Management Committee chairman Zaka Ashraf led the ceremony.

The national team which is now enjoying the ICC top ODI ranking is all set to participate in the forthcoming ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

The Star Nation Jersey signifies more than a mere piece of apparel; it embodies the profound connection between Pakistan's cricketing heroes and their steadfast supporters.

Drawing inspiration from celestial bodies, each star symbolises brilliance, aspiration, and the radiant glow of cricketing achievements. This design philosophy encapsulates the spirit of cricketing excellence, resonating deeply with every Pakistani cricket enthusiast.

Zaka Ashraf said: "The jersey bears witness to the enduring bond between our cricketers and the passionate fans who stand by them through every match. This jersey encapsulates our rich cricketing heritage and the luminous future that awaits.”



