Blind Cricket World Cup: Pakistan beat India by 8 wickets in final

Cricket Cricket Blind Cricket World Cup: Pakistan beat India by 8 wickets in final

Blind Cricket World Cup: Pakistan beat India by 8 wickets in final

26 August,2023 11:37 pm

EDGBASTION (Dunya News) - In the Blind Cricket World Games, Pakistan defeated India by 8 wickets in the final.

Playing first, India scored 184 runs for 3 wickets in the allotted 20 overs with Tompki scored 76 runs and Ramesh 48 runs on behalf of the Indian blind team.

The national blind team achieved the target in the 15th over with the loss of two wickets as Mohammad Salman scored 48 runs, Badar Munir made 41 and Nisar Ali scored 36.

The Pakistani team remained unbeaten in the Blind Cricket World Games as the national team has defeated India, Bangladesh, Australia and England in the event.

Pakistan had earlier defeated India by 18 runs in the group stage and it won the gold medal in the cricket event at the World Blind Games.

