Pay parity for genders as South Africa announce equal match fees

The Proteas join New Zealand and India as countries to have previously revealed pay parity

23 August,2023 10:52 am

(Web Desk) - South Africa have become the latest country to provide equal pay across genders, after they announced their male and female cricketers would receive the same match fees for international matches.

The Proteas join New Zealand and India as countries to have previously revealed pay parity across the genders and comes on the back of the landmark announcement from the ICC earlier this year that saw equal prize money for men’s and women’s teams at ICC events.

The latest news from South Africa comes on the back of a highly successful 18 months for the national women's team, which saw them reach the semi-finals of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup in New Zealand in 2022 and then make it all the way through to the final when hosting the ICC Women's T20 World Cup at the start of this year.

It was the first time ever a senior South African team had reached the final of a World Cup and leading figures from cricket across the country gathered in Tshwane on Tuesday to announce an updated structure to their domestic women’s competition and equal pay for both male and female players at international level.

Teams in South Africa's domestic competition will now be allowed to contract up to 11 players - five more than the previous six that were allowed – and will also be able to add more full-time coaches and support staff to their set-up.

Cricket South Africa CEO Pholetsi Moseki said the changes announced were an important stepping stone to build on the legacy provided from hosting the T20 World Cup earlier this year and will help further grow women's cricket in the country.

"We are thrilled to unveil the Professional Women's Cricket League, an initiative that celebrates the remarkable achievements of our national women's cricket team and paves the way for an even brighter future," Moseki said.

“The professionalisation of the women’s domestic structure aims to elevate the women's cricketing landscape by providing a platform for local talent to shine, fostering a culture of sporting excellence, while inspiring the next generation of players.

"With the success of South African cricket on the global stage, we believe that this will be a steppingstone for local talent, creating an environment that fosters growth, resilience, and a deep love for the sport.

“Professionalising the women’s domestic structure has been met with enthusiasm from fans, players, and sponsors alike. We call on brands to continue showing their support for women's cricket, recognising the league's potential to redefine the narrative around women in sports in the country."

The changes to match fees for South Africa's women's cricketers will commence next month when they travel to Pakistan for a six-match white-ball tour against the Asian side.

South Africa play three T20Is in Karachi from September 1 and then a further three 50-over contests in the same city from September 8.

