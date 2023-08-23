England spinner to retire from professional cricket

23 August,2023 08:31 am

(Web Desk) - ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2017 winner Alex Hartley is to retire from professional cricket.

The 29-year-old spinner made 32 appearances for England across the two white-ball formats, debuting for her country in 2016.

Hartley claimed 2/58 in the final victory over India to claim the 2017 global tournament at Lord's, dismissing Harmanpreet Kaur and Sushma Verma in England's successful defence of of 228. The spinner was England's second-best wicket-taker in the campaign, taking 10 scalps in eight appearances.

Hartley made her announcement via her own podcast, No Balls, co-hosted by England international Kate Cross.

"I'm hanging my boots up - I am officially retiring from cricket," Hartley began.

"I'm going to really miss it. I'm going to be really sad - but it's right, isn't it? I've been thinking about it for ages.

"I've loved it, I've hated it but I am really proud of what I've achieved. It's everything that I've ever wanted to do."

Hartley claimed two four-wicket hauls in ODI cricket (both against the West Indies in 2016), and four three-wicket hauls, most notably a spell of 3/45 in a victory over Australia in 2017.

The spinner's last action on the field will be in the Hundred competition where the spinner features for the Welsh Fire.

