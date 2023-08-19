Ramiz's exclusion from star-studded Asia Cup commentary panel keeps fans guessing

Cricket Cricket Ramiz's exclusion from star-studded Asia Cup commentary panel keeps fans guessing

Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, Bazid Khan and Aamer Sohai will represent Pakistan

19 August,2023 06:13 pm

LAHORE (Web Desk) – The Asia Cricket Council (ACC) has released the star-studded commentary panel for the much-awaited Asia Cup 2023 but it has a shock for the cricket fans.

The 12-member panel includes some great names from Pakistan and India but interestingly, star commentator Ramiz Raja has been excluded from it.

His exclusion is a surprise for the fans as the cricketer-turned-commentator has been part of the commentary line-up over the past several years.

The commentators selected from Pakistan are Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, Bazid Khan and Aamer Sohail while Gautam Gambhir, Ravi Shastri, Sanjay Manjrekar, Irfan Pathan and Deep Dasgupta have been picked from India.

The panel also has neutral commentators Russell Arnold, Scott Styris and others.

The six-team Asia Cup 2023 tournament, featuring Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan, will commence on Aug 30 with opening match between the Team Green and Nepal in Multan.

Nine matches, including Pakistan and India, will be played in Sri Lanka under a hybrid model.

