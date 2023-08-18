Jamieson makes successful return from injury ahead of World Cup

18 August,2023 12:14 pm

(Web Desk) -Towering quick Kyle Jamieson made a successful return from injury as New Zealand commenced their white-ball tour of the UAE with a victory in the first T20I.

Jamieson is attempting to prove his fitness prior to the commencement of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup in India in October and November and the right-armer showed some promising signs with a wicket as New Zealand clinched a 19-run victory over the UAE in Dubai.

It was Jamieson's first international match since June in 2022, with the 28-year-old having been battling a persistent back injury that required surgery at the start of this year.

New Zealand will be hoping Jamieson will be available for selection for the World Cup, with the Kiwis posing an imposing line-up of pace bowlers that includes experienced campaigners Trent Boult, Tim Southee and Lockie Ferguson.

It was Southee that starred for New Zealand against the UAE, with the veteran right-armer collecting a five-wicket haul to help his side register the victory.

Jamieson has managed just 33 international appearances for New Zealand, but is seen as a bowler that can thrive in all three formats.

The tall pacer showed his capabilities when winning the Player of the Match award for his efforts in the inaugural ICC World Test Championship Final against India in 2021.

