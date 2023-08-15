Babar Azam denies marriage rumours

Babar Azam not getting married, confirms cricketer's manager

15 August,2023 08:28 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan cricket team captain Babar Azam has denied the media reports about his marriage.

Babar Azam's manager said in his message on social media that the news circulating about Babar Azam's marriage in November is not true

In his statement on social media, captain Babar Azam's manager appealed to the public and said not to share unconfirmed news.

Babar Azam also retweeted his manager's post from his Twitter account.

Meanwhile, Safir Azam - Babar Azam's younger brother - also denied the news of the national captain's marriage.

Earlier, it was reported that Babar Azam is all set to get married. The captain would most likely get married following this year's ICC World Cup in India.

Babar's close pal verified the rumour that he was getting married, saying that the cricketer's family intended for the nuptials to take place in November this year following the significant Cricket World Cup 2023.

The cricketer’s family wants him to get married after the world cup and before the team jets off for Australia.







