Spinners help Pakistan defend low total in ACC Women's Emerging Teams Asia Cup

14 June,2023 09:39 am

HONG KONG (Web Desk) - Spinners led by Syeda Aroob Shah and Tuba Hassan helped Pakistan successfully defend a low total against Nepal in their first match of the ACC Women’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 at the Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground in Hong Kong on Tuesday.

Chasing a modest 88-run target, leg-spinners Aroob and Tuba never allowed the opposing batters to settle and picked up wickets regularly. The duo ended up taking two wickets apiece, while off-spinner Umm-e-Hani and left-arm spinner Anoosha Nasir snapped a wicket each to give Pakistan a nine-run win.

For Nepal, Kabita Kunwar (20, 32b, 2x4s) and Kabita Joshi (15 not out, 17b, 1x4) were the only batters to enter into double figures.

Earlier, after being put into bat, Pakistan A were bowled out for 87 in 19.2 overs. Opening batter Shawaal Zulfiqar top-scored for her side with a 36-ball 28, hitting one four.

For Nepal, Indu Barma was the most successful bowler, taking three wickets for six runs from three overs. Kabita Joshi, Kabita Kunwar and Sita Rana Magar bagged two wickets apiece.

Pakistan will now take on hosts Hong Kong on Thursday, 15 June. The first ball of the match will be bowled at 0600 PKT.