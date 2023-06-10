Shadab Khan adds another feather to his cap in T20 cricket

Cricket Cricket Shadab Khan adds another feather to his cap in T20 cricket

He has become the second-youngest player to complete 250 matches at age of 24 years and 247 days

10 June,2023 09:57 am

(Web Desk) – Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan, who is currently playing for Sussex in the ongoing T20 Vitality Blast, has achieved another milestone in the shortest format of cricket.

At the age of 24 years and 247 days, Shadab has become the second-youngest player to complete 250 matches in T20 cricket. He achieved the milestone as he played a match against Middlesex earlier this week.

In the 250 matches, the right-arm batter scored 2408 runs, including eight 50s. He also showed impressive game with ball as he took 280 wickets, including a five-wicket haul.

While representing Sussex in a Vitality Blast game against Middlesex, he smashed a blistering knock of 59 runs from only 30 balls, including five sixes. He also displayed an economical bowling spell as he gave only 30 runs in his four overs. Later, he was named player of the match.

Afghanistan all-rounder Rashid Khan is youngest cricketer to play 250 matches in the shortest-format.