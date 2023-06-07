PM Shehbaz, Najam Sethi exchange views over Asia Cup

PM Shehbaz, Najam Sethi exchange views over Asia Cup

Sethi apprises premier of PCB's steps to revive domestic cricket

07 June,2023 09:28 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) interim Management Committee chairman Najam Sethi on Wednesday held a consultative meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif regarding the upcoming Asia Cup Cricket Tournament.

The meeting took place in Islamabad, during which Mr Sethi briefed PM Shehbaz on various issues in line with the PCB.

He also informed the premier about the PCB's steps to revive domestic cricket in the country.

Mr Sethi also discussed the participation of the Pakistan cricket team in international tournaments.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal were also present on this occasion.

