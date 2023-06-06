'It's my personal matter': Naseem Shah breaks silence on engagement rumours

Cricket Cricket 'It's my personal matter': Naseem Shah breaks silence on engagement rumours

Says people should focus on player's performance

06 June,2023 09:35 am

LAHORE (Web Desk) – Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah has rubbished the rumours about his engagement, saying public should focus on players’ performance instead of their personal matters.

The right-arm bowler, who is currently player for Leicestershire in ongoing T20 Vitality Blast county cricket, response came as social media was abuzz with reports of engagement for some days. He has rejected the claims on his Instagram and now he shrugged off them while talking to a private news channel.

“These are rumours and nothing like this has happened. I am unable to understand why they are interested in my engagement or wedding,” he reacted.

Mr Shah said the people should talk about the performance of the players and enjoyed their game, adding: “Wedding is my personal matter and it would happen on its time”.

While talking about the game, the pacer said he had gotten chance of playing some tournaments and it was great experience. “I am satisfied with my performance,” he said.