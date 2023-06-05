A sneak peek into Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan's 'great time' at Harvard

'Met some thoughtful committed people ready to change the world,' says Babar

05 June,2023 10:02 am

(Web Desk) – Pakistan cricket captain Babar Azam and his fellow Mohammad Rizwan spent a great time with their classmates and instructors during their brief stay at the Harvard Business School in Boston, Massachusetts.

The duo has enrolled in Harvard’s executive education programme on the Business of Entertainment, Media, and Sports, becoming the first Pakistani cricketers to join the prestigious institution.

The Pakistani players joined the long list of top-tier sportspersons, who have pursued the course previously. The list included footballer such as Kaka, Edwin van der Sar, Gerard Pique, Oliver Kahn; NBA stars like Dirk Nowitzki, Chris Paul and Paul Gasol.

The programme was scheduled to be held from May 31 to June 3.

Mr Azam took to twitter to give a sneak peek to fans about his experience at the one of the best institutions in the world.

‘Met some thoughtful committed people ready to change the world,’ he gave caption to the photo shared on Twitter.

Another photo circulating on social media shows the talented cricketer duo in their classroom while a female classmate posing with them for a photo. “Finding my next career as a cricket player,” reads the caption.

A Twitter user also shared a photo of Mr Rizwan who can be seen gifting a book of Holy Quran to one of the faculty members of the Harvard Business School.