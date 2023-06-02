Jimmy Adams out as CWI announces search for new director of cricket

The former West Indies captain's tenure will end when his contract expires at the end of June.

02 June,2023 12:25 am

JAMAICA (Web Desk) - Cricket West Indies (CWI) is on the lookout for a new director of cricket, with Jimmy Adams' tenure set to end when his contract expires at the end of June. Adams, a former West Indies captain who played 54 Tests and 127 ODIs, has held the role for nearly six-and-a-half years, having taken over from Richard Pybus in January 2017.

CWI has set June 14 as the deadline for new applicants.

"We are extremely grateful for the leadership and contribution that Jimmy has made over the past six and half years," CWI CEO Jonny Grave said. "He has overhauled our High-Performance structure, especially with respect to Coach Education & Development, Sport Science & Medicine and most recently with the launch of our Academy based at the Coolidge Cricket Ground (CCG) in Antigua. I have no doubt that Jimmy will continue to contribute to the game, particularly West Indies Cricket."

Apart from these achievements, Adams' tenure also coincided with CWI starting the women's Caribbean Premier League, appointing separate selection panels for women's and youth teams, and more recently approving a Women's Cricket Transformation Committee to work towards achieving equality for women's players.

During Adams' time as director of cricket, the West Indies men's team endured a difficult time on the field. They haven't reached the knockout stages of an ICC tournament since winning the T20 World Cup in 2016, and have finished second from bottom in both the 2019-21 and 2021-23 World Test Championships. Based on the recommendations of an independent review panel instituted after the team's first-round exit from the 2022 T20 World Cup, CWI appointed format-specific coaches for the senior men's team: Andre Coley for Test cricket and Daren Sammy for white-ball cricket.

"It's been an honor to have been involved in the ongoing evolution of CWI," Adams said. "I have had the privilege of working with some amazing people across the organisation and am grateful for all the support they gave me over the past six plus years. I wish everyone all the best going forward, especially in light of the various challenges that exist both regionally and globally."

