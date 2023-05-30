Fazal Mahmood continues to rule hearts 18 years on

Oval hero was honoured with Pride of Performance, Hilal-e-Imtiaz

30 May,2023 01:49 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Eighteen years have passed since death of Fazal Mahmood, Pakistan cricket’s tall, fair, blue eyed and attractive personality, who played an important role to achieve Pakistan status of a test-playing nation.

He played a key role in Pakistan’s historic victory at Oval test match in England.

Fazal Mahmood, fair-skinned, tall, with neatly combed hairs and blue eyes peeking out from behind dark eyelashes, was born on Feb 18, 1920 in Lahore. He made his first-class cricket debut in United India by participating in the Ranji Trophy.

He was very upset when he was not selected for the tour of England in 1946. At that time, when the Quaid-i-Azam came to Islamia College Lahore, he was introduced to Fazl Mahmood. Quaid-i-Azam was very happy to hear about his cricket performance.

After the establishment of Pakistan, Fazl started his career against India on Oct 16, 1952. During his visit to England in 1954, the Queen of Great Britain was impressed by Fazl Mahmood's eyes saying how blue your eyes are.

Fazl Mahmood handed Pakistan their first memorable victory by dismissing 12 players for 99 runs against England in the Oval Test. In 1955, he was awarded the title of Wisden Cricketer of the Year. He bade farewell to cricket by playing the last test match against England in August 1962.

Fazl Mahmood joined the police department as an inspector in 1947. He became deputy inspector general of police in 1976. The government of Pakistan honoured Fazal Mahmood with Pride of Performance and Hilal Imtiaz for his excellent performance. On May 30, 2005, he passed away.

After his death, on Oct 2021, the Pakistan Cricket Board added his name to the Hall of Fame list through a transparent voting.



