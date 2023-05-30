Carey confident of WTC Final success after learning from India tour

The conditions both sides will face at The Oval are expected to be vastly different.

30 May,2023 12:30 am

SYDNEY (Web Desk) - Australia have learned enough during their recent series loss to India on the sub-continent to reverse the result at next month’s ICC World Test Championship Final, according to keeper Alex Carey.

Pat Cummins' side surrendered the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2-1 series earlier this year but have the chance to gain some revenge when they take on the same side in the one-off Test at The Oval from June 7.

While India were the better side for the majority of the four-Test series that finished in March, Australia claimed vital momentum heading into the World Test Championship final when they claimed victory in the third Test in Indore and managed to salvage a draw in the series finale in Ahmedabad.

And it is those performances at the backend of the tour that has Australia confident they can turn the tables on India in south London next month.

"We learned a lot (in India) as a group and personally as well," Carey said.

"What we learned is not something really new, but as a resilient group we had our backs against the wall and we went 2-0 down in that series and weren’t able to win it after Delhi. But from the group’s perspective to be able to bounce back and to win in Indore showed a lot of character from the group and then the last Test was a draw.

"We walked away from the mid-point (of the series) with a bit of confidence knowing we were good enough in those conditions and there were a few little areas we would have liked to have cleaned up.

"But hey, we get an opportunity against India at The Oval … and now the grand final is here."

The conditions both sides will face at The Oval are expected to be vastly different to what they experienced in India, with spin likely to be less of a factor and seamers tipped to prosper.

But England's summer has commenced early this year, with the nation's capital drenched with sunshine over the weekend and Carey is unsure what type of pitch to expect.

"We have to wait and see what The Oval (pitch) looks like," Carey said.

"There might be some grass on it and it might be dry!

"That experience over in India was great for the group, but this is what the last two years have led to just to earn a spot in the Championship (final) so we are really keen to learn from playing against India in that tour."

