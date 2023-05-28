From cricket to business; Babar and Rizwan join Harvard Business School

Cricket Cricket From cricket to business; Babar and Rizwan join Harvard Business School

The programme will be held from May 31 to June 3 at the Harvard Business School in Boston

28 May,2023 03:50 pm

(Web Desk) – Pakistan cricket captain Babar Azam and his deputy Mohammad Rizwan will become the first cricketers to join Harvard Business School’s executive education programme.

The programme will be held from May 31 to June 3 at the Harvard Business School in Boston, Massachusetts.

The Pakistanis will join the long list of top-tier sportspersons, who have pursued the course previously. The list includes footballer such as Kaka, Edwin van der Sar, Gerard Pique, Oliver Kahn; NBA stars like Dirk Nowitzki, Chris Paul and Paul Gasol.

Meanwhile, Babar said he wanted to learn, grow and give back to the community worldwide. He said: “My inspiration for joining this world-class programme at Harvard is to connect, explore, listen, learn, grow, and give back to the community worldwide.”

Rizwan also expressed happiness for getting the chance to learn from the bests of the world.

“It’s a huge honour to represent Pakistan on such a prestigious global stage,” Rizwan said.

“We are going to Harvard to learn from the best in the world and at the same time to share our journey and learnings with everyone.

“I am certain that this will be an exciting journey, and I look forward to sharing our learning and experiences with the enxt superstars of the cricket world.”

