Ihsanullah becomes second Pakistani bowler to pick wicket on first ball in T20I debut

Amir Yamin is the first national player to set the record in Nov 2015

25 March,2023 03:47 pm

(Web Desk) – Pakistani pacer Ihsanullah has achieved a key milestone in his debut in T20I cricket in a match against Afghanistan at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

He has become the second Pakistani bowler to pick a wicket on the first ball of his debut over in the shortest format of cricket. The debutant Ihsanullah was the most successful bowler in the match, taking two wickets for 17 runs. He had removed Gulbadin Naib on the third ball of the same over.

Earlier, Amir Yamin set the record in Nov 2015 at the same stadium when he dismissed England’s Jason Roy on the first ball of his debut over.

On Friday, Afghanistan beat Pakistan by six wickets in the first T20I to go 1-0 up in the three-match series here at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. This victory marked Afghanistan's first win over Pakistan in T20Is.

Chasing a modest 93 runs to win, the home side chased down the target in 17.5 overs, losing four wickets in the process. Mohammad Nabi was the star performer for Afghanistan, scoring an unbeaten 38 runs to guide his team to victory. Najibullah Zadran remained not out on 17 runs. The pair knitted a 53-run unbroken stand for the fifth wicket after Afghanistan were reeling at 45 for four in the 10th over.