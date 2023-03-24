Pakistan take on Afghanistan in T20I series opener today

Shadab Khan is leading the team as captain

24 March,2023 10:24 am

SHARJAH (Dunya News) – Pakistan is all set to take on Afghanistan in opening game of the three-match T20 series at Sharjah Cricket Stadium today (Friday).

The match will start at 9 pm Pakistan Standard time. The second T-20 will be played on Sunday while the third to be played on Monday.

A day earlier, a ceremony to unveil the series trophy was held at the stadium. A post shared by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) showed Pakistan skipper Babar Azam and Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan posing with the trophy.

The Pakistan cricket team arrived in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to play three-match series Wednesday night.

Earlier, Afghanistan Cricket Board and PCB jointly agreed to make slight tweaks to the itinerary of Afghanistan’s home three-match T20I series against Pakistan. The start of the series was brought forward by a day and will now start on March 24, with the last two games to be played on March 26 and 27 in Sharjah, UAE.

Pakistan squad

Shadab Khan (captain), Abdullah Shafique, Azam Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Ihsanullah, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shan Masood, Tayyab Tahir, Zaman Khan

Afghanistan Squad

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Afsar Zazai, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Mujeeb ur Rehman, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Malik, Naveen ul Haq and Rashid Khan (c)